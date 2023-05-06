We Came Here To Celebrate ‘No Pants Day’ But Stayed For Twitter Memes

On the first Friday of May, people across the world celebrated ‘No Pants Day’ on social media. It is believed that this unofficial holiday was started in the early 2000s in the United States’ Texas. Back then, a few students decided to prank the commuters on the city’s public transportation without wearing pants. And the prank widely grasped the attention, so much so that now it is celebrated as an annual event. On ‘No Pants Day’ this year, which fell on May 5, Twitter was swamped with ROFL memes. And why not, the occasion calls for a laugh ride. A few hashtags related to the day like “No Pants Day" and “Happy No Pants Day," are going crazy viral on social media.

The memes revolving around the American sitcom The Simpsons were one of the most loved on the internet. While sharing a picture of Homer Simpson with his pants down, a user wrote, “First Friday in May is…Happy No Pants Day (Though to be honest isn’t that really every day?) Celebrate accordingly."

One user shared a GIF exhibiting a scene from Tom Cruise’s romantic comedy film Risky Business, wherein he can be seen wearing no pants. The user wrote, “Happy National No Pants Day!"

People participated in the international day with much fervor. Many were seen even going to lengths, as they walked without pants amid snow also. A user shared a picture of him standing in snow, without pants and wrote, “Even when it snows, pants are a no."

A few also shared memes related to SpongeBob SquarePants, wherein Patrick Star can be seen removing his pants.

No Pants Day comes a few months after London celebrated No Trousers Tube Ride. On the day, which is celebrated in January, innumerable residents had a gala time, as they commuted through the metro in their underwear.

Countless pictures took the internet by storm, wherein hundreds of people in London were seen walking around in just their underwear, with broad smiles on their faces. In the United Kingdom, the day is an annual celebration where people brave the winters and walk out of their homes without pants.

