Wedding Shocker: Groom Tries To Force-feed Sweets To Bride, Guests Cheer

A wedding day is arguably the most important day of people’s lives. A lot of preparations go in to make it a memorable occasion. But, some spoil the vibe of this ceremony and surprisingly it is none other than the groom in this case. A social media user @shravankr7 has shared a video on Instagram showing this embarrassing scenario. In the clip, social media users can see a bride, who feeds the groom a laddoo. The guests appreciate the gesture and then ask the groom to feed the bride with the remaining sweets.

The groom tries to do the same but the bride refuses it and says that she will take a fresh piece from the thali. Suddenly, he gets infuriated over this and tries to force-feed her with the remaining piece of laddoo. One of the women standing nearby tries to stop him but fails to do so. Shockingly, instead of intervening, the guests continue to clap over the groom’s act.

Advertisement

Now, one of the ladies asks the bride to give the groom a glass of water. The groom then tries to help the bride clean herself with his handkerchief but she refuses to do. “Jio keshar", Shravan captioned the clip. The video has received 2.6 million views.

Social media users lambasted the act and commented that the girl’s family should have immediately cancelled the wedding. Another commented that she is feeling bad for the couple. Rest wrote that the bride should have slapped the groom and his friends as well who cheered for this disparaging act.

Another social media user d_brar5911 shared a similar clip on Instagram in which a groom tries to force-feed the bride a banana. The bride refuses to eat it but he puts it in her mouth which leaves her annoyed. She slaps him for this act and instead of apologising, he starts beating her. The bride also does the same and he eventually leaves the hall.