'Welcome Back' Was So Bad Naseeruddin Shah Called it 'Goodbye Again' in Hilarious Slip-up

Naseeruddin Shah’s popularity and admiration are widespread, and it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t appreciate his talent. His iconic characters have a lasting impact that extends beyond the timelines of his movies. Moreover, his off-screen persona is equally charismatic and captivating. Adding to the list of reasons to adore him even more, Shah recently made a candid slip-up during an interview. While reminiscing about his role in the film ‘Welcome Back,’ he accidentally referred to it as ‘Goodbye Again.’ creating a moment of laughter and amusement on the internet.

During his conversation with Film Companion, Shah was questioned about an emotion he finds challenging to portray on screen. With a touch of humor, the renowned actor responded, “romantic songs." However, he proceeded to elaborate on his approach to acting, revealing that he avoids fully immersing himself in the characters he portrays as it can be uncomfortable. In fact, he went as far as calling the method of fully feeling the character “ridiculous." To illustrate his point, he playfully shared an example, saying, “If I were to become the character I played in ‘Goodbye Again’… whatever it’s called, ‘Welcome Back,’ then that would mean I’d have to go blind," followed by laughter.

In the sequel to the 2007 hit film ‘Welcome,’ titled ‘Welcome Back,’ Shah portrayed a hilarious and entertaining character named ‘Wanted bhai,’ a don with a comedic twist, under the direction of Aneez Bazmee. While the 2015 movie achieved success at the box office, many viewers felt that it didn’t quite live up to the original, which is still regarded as one of Bollywood’s best comedy films.

Reflecting this sentiment, Shah’s slip-up during the interview gained traction on Twitter when a user shared a snippet of the conversation and humourously commented, “Welcome Back was so bad, Naseeruddin Shah forgot the name of the movie and called it ‘Goodbye Again’."

Meanwhile, following the success of the first two films, the franchise is set to continue with a third installment, tentatively titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, revealed that the upcoming movie will be an action-packed extravaganza involving the army, featuring some of the most intricate stunts ever seen in a Hindi film.

The star-studded cast will include Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, and Pankaj Tripathi, who are all set to reprise their roles, bringing their unique charisma to the screen once again. Additionally, the legendary Mithun Chakraborty will make a special appearance, adding further excitement to the project.