West Bengal School Remains Closed on Mondays But Students Take Classes on Sunday, Here's Why

High schools are closed on Mondays and open on Sundays instead. This rule has been followed in this school for the past 101 years. Other schools are generally open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays. But this school in East Bardhaman is exceptional. Located in Jamalpur block of East Bardhaman, the school is named Gopalpur Muktkeshi Vidyalaya. This bizarre rule has been followed even before the country became independent and there is a great history behind this rule.

Speaking about the same, the headmaster of the school, Debabrata Mukherjee, said, “This rule has a long history. And with the establishment of this school, a chapter of independence is involved. The non-cooperation movement spread all over the country under the leadership of Gandhiji. The main principle of that non-cooperation movement was to boycott of foreign goods, boycott of foreign educational institutions, boycott of foreign languages, and with it the use of indigenous things, indigenous education system etc."

At that time, a very known man of this village, who was initiated into the ideology of Gandhiji’s non-cooperation movement, established this school with the Swadeshi ideology. And since the English closed their establishments on Sundays, he kept schools open on Sundays just to keep the Swadeshi trend intact. He gave Mondays off instead. This trend has been going on since then.

The names associated with the establishment of this school are Bhushan Chandra Halder and Avinash Chandra Halder. The initiative to set up the school was entirely Avinash Chandra Halder’s and he was guided by Bhushan Chandra Halder. Those who came forward for financial help were Rajaballabh Kumar and Vijaykrishna Kumar. This school was originally built on their initiative. This school was established on 5th January 1922. Currently the number of students in this school is 972.

According to Atif Mallik, a class 10 student of the school, the students have also adapted themselves to this age-old rule, " love coming to school on Sundays and all my friends are also coming with me. And because of our holiday on Monday, there are many advantages, like if there is any government work, it can be done on Monday, if Sunday is a holiday that work could not be done."

In this 101-year-old school, from teachers to students, everyone feels quite comfortable with this rule. It is also known that although the government initially objected due to this rule, after seeing the documents and learning about the history, there was no problem later.

