Whales Huddle To Form Heart Shape Before Mass Stranding At Australian Beach

Despite years of research, there are many things underwater that continue to remain a mystery even today. One such phenomenon occurred when a large pod of almost 100 long-finned pilot whales was seen creating a heart-shaped colony before getting stranded on a remote beach in Western Australia. The event was captured in drone footage, which showed the whales grouping together to form a heart shape near Cheynes Beach, about 60 km east of Albany. On the evening of July 25, over 50 whales were discovered lying dead on the shore, reported The Guardian. A rescue team comprising volunteers, government workers and scientists rushed to the spot the next day and helped 46 alive whales return to the sea.

The unprecedented behaviour of the whales caught the attention of Australian scientists, who were left surprised to see the tragic consequence. Reece Whitby, the environment minister of Western Australia, labelled it as a “unique" phenomenon. According to him, the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions asked other jurisdictions if they had encountered a similar occurrence but couldn’t get a fruitful answer. “We have never seen this before," they admitted. Whitby, however, acknowledged that this would help scientists learn more about strandings of whales.

As part of the rescue operation, slings were deployed at Cheynes Beach to drag the massive creatures back to the sea. A pilot whale is estimated to be almost 1000 kg and can be nearly 4-metre-long. An active team of more than 70 volunteers and 90 government agency staff joined hands to support the stranded whales, who were struggling to swim in shallow water near the beach.