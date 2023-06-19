Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'What About Single People?' Says Internet As Subway Sponsors Date For Couple

'What About Single People?' Says Internet As Subway Sponsors Date For Couple

A few days back, a Twitter user shared how her boyfriend apologised after a fight and surprised her with a Subway meal.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 10:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Subway sponsored the date after their story received 1000 likes.(Credit:SubwayIndia/Instagram)
Subway sponsored the date after their story received 1000 likes.(Credit:SubwayIndia/Instagram)

Subway sponsored a date for a couple whose adorable story might leave you in complete awe. It so happened that the lovers were fighting up until a few days ago, and the boyfriend decided to issue an apology in a romantic manner. The man ordered his ladylove’s favourite Subway outlet sandwich and made sure she received it with a sweet apology note. With a candle placed on top of the meal, the boyfriend used a pink sticky note to express “A sub for you cause tum hi ho mera sub kuch (A sub for you cause you are my everything)."

The girlfriend who was quite impressed by the gesture shared a photograph of the moment online. “My bf and I had a fight so this is what he did," she captioned the picture. And it wasn’t long before the story caught the attention of the food outlet. Subway in the reply section promised the couple if their story garners more than a thousand likes on Twitter, they will sponsor a date for the “cuties."

Advertisement

In less than a week, the photograph has amassed more than seven thousand likes and over nine lakh views on the social media platform. True to their words, Subway did sponsor a free meal for the couple and also gave Twitter a glimpse of their happy date. “There you go," Subway captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

A barrage of Twitteratis was moved by the food outlet’s nice gesture, while some said they are happy for the couple, many demanded similar treatment for single people as well. A user commented, “Manifesting the same for me."

Another wrote, “Who needs Tinder when you have Subway."

Advertisement

One more joked and said, “Aree bhai hafte mein 3-4 baar Subway order karta hun, apne loyal customers ka bhi dhyan rakho (I literally order from Subway at least 3-4 times a week, please take care of your loyal customers too)."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Should have provided food to the poor instead. Subway would have gotten more love then."

“What about single people? At least give us all expenses paid trip?" another comment read.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • With over three lakh views on the photograph of the couple’s date, Twitter users have also recognized this move of Subway as a clever marketing strategy.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 10:33 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 10:33 IST
    Read More