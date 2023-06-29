What Are 'Canon Events' and Why Are They All Over TikTok?

Can we escape our destiny? What if traumatic events were a necessary part of our personal development? That’s what the latest TikTok trend, called “canon events," is all about.

Everything happens for a reason. This is the idea behind a “canon event." This trend has become popular on the Chinese social network thanks to the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," released in theaters June 2. In the animated film, Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man 2099 from Earth-928, explains to Miles Morales, the Spider-Man from Earth-616, that Spider-Men from different universes must go through certain tragic life events to ensure their existence and the balance of the universe. Whether it’s the death of Uncle Ben and Aunt May or the famous spider bite, superheroes are destined to experience such dramatic events to become the person they are in their universe. These are the famous “canon events."

This clearly appealed to TikTok users, who recognize themselves and their own experience in this concept. Many have shared their own traumatic events, which were unavoidable and unchangeable, but which have played a decisive role in forging their identity. In total, the #canonevent hashtag has over 418 million views on TikTok. Among the millions of posts, users have shared their own dark, often distressing experiences, which have shaped their character and the person they’ve become. The influencer Annaxsitar, followed by 12.2 million users on the platform, posted a video that reads: “Watching the girl fresh outta a long term relationship meet her first ‘situationship’ with an emotionally immature guy who offers a good time but will absolutely wreck her trust (can’t interfere, it’s a canon event)." Under the video, the post reads: “It’s okay babe, we’ve been there too, you will make it through." Users were quick to comment, confessing to having experienced the same situation: “why is it so true," wrote one user, “my canon event," wrote another.