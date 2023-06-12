What Are Some 'Comfort Watch' Bollywood Movies? Desi Twitter Has a Long List

We all have a comfort watch movie, meaning a film that serves as an escape from our regular hustle and bustle and provides a few hours of bliss. Now, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question which has sparked a discussion. She asked people, “Simple question — What’s your comfort watch movie?" With this, she mentioned that her favourite is ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.’

Seems like there was no stopping people as they listed their favourite picks. From the beauty of friendship being resonated in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ to Karan and Rhea’a fun banter in ‘Hum Tum’, people listed all of it. “From Bollywood, ‘Hum Tum’ tops my list. I can play it from any part and resume watching - like, say, for a meal and then switch it off! Doing this for years now," wrote a Twitter user posting a GIF from the movie.

Here, have a look at a few responses: