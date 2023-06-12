Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
What Are Some 'Comfort Watch' Bollywood Movies? Desi Twitter Has a Long List

Indian Twitter shares their 'comfort watch movies' and the list is too long.

Indian Twitter Lists 'Comfort Watch' Bollywood Movies. (Image: Twitter/@mimansashekhar)

We all have a comfort watch movie, meaning a film that serves as an escape from our regular hustle and bustle and provides a few hours of bliss. Now, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question which has sparked a discussion. She asked people, “Simple question — What’s your comfort watch movie?" With this, she mentioned that her favourite is ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.’

Seems like there was no stopping people as they listed their favourite picks. From the beauty of friendship being resonated in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ to Karan and Rhea’a fun banter in ‘Hum Tum’, people listed all of it. “From Bollywood, ‘Hum Tum’ tops my list. I can play it from any part and resume watching - like, say, for a meal and then switch it off! Doing this for years now," wrote a Twitter user posting a GIF from the movie.

Here, have a look at a few responses:

    • Meanwhile, earlier, movie buffs listed Bollywood duos with ‘insane’ chemistry. These duos were romantic, like, Deepika and Ranbir in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, SRK and Kajol in Dilwale or My Name is Khan. And then there are duos that stole the show with their on screen comedy, for instance, SRK and Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai MBBS, Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav in multiple movies.

