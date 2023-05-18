What Do You See In This Inkblot? Your Answer Could Reveal Your Personality Type

Hermann Rorschach, a Swiss psychiatrist, first introduced the inkblot tests over a century ago and they continue to intrigue and fascinate people even today. The test involves showing a series of inkblot images to people and asking them what they see in the shapes. While the test was once popular, it’s now considered unreliable by many psychologists. Although experts now consider the test controversial, it remains a popular topic in pop culture, with references appearing in movies, TV shows and even in everyday conversations.

Optical Illusion, an Instagram page known for sharing mind-boggling visual puzzles, recently posted an intriguing inkblot test, asking their followers to share what they see in the image.

Advertisement

The Rorschach test has sparked people to imagine numerous things on social media. As individuals engage with the test, they unleashed their creative sides by seeing various patterns. From identifying images like a ‘demon’, ‘Evil Pikachu’, or an ‘evil man’ to associating the shape with iconic figures such as Donald Trump or the ‘Batman sign’, the comment section is filled with imaginative responses.

One user’s interpretation of the inkblot test was quite dark, as they saw “Someone being chocked out by a mythical creature with wings."

On the other hand, a user had a more positive response, “I see two people dancing and having fun."

Another user’s response was quite imaginative, “An evil bat queen lady reaching up to reveal the madness she’s made."

Advertisement

The ink blot test, developed by Hermann Rorschach a long time ago, has lost its popularity among psychologists. Despite the test being considered controversial and unreliable, these images continue to captivate and intrigue social media users.

Previously, the Instagram page Optical Illusion had also posted a similar image and asked their followers to share what they see. The symmetrical image allows people to think of multiple interpretations and we are curious to hear your thoughts

Advertisement

The image prompted a wide range of responses from followers. People saw various things, such as a honey badger, a face, a cat face, a pig and even two people holding hands. What did you see in the puzzle?