What Does An Average American Man Look Like? AI Tries To Answer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to push boundaries and surprise us with its remarkable capabilities. From generating various avatars of famous personalities to enhancing the appearance of objects and individuals, AI has been causing quite a stir on the internet. However, the latest AI creation has taken stereotyping to a whole new level by conjuring up average people for each American state.

Let’s explore some of the most amusing and, at times, questionable AI-generated characters representing different states across the US.

First up, we have South Dakota, where the AI seems to believe that everyone lives on a farm. According to its rendition, a man with long hair toils away tirelessly, driving a truck at a leisurely pace. Then we have North Dakota, their AI-generated person is in need of some immediate care—perhaps even medical attention.

Moving on to Rhode Island, we encounter a character who could easily pass off as a professor. With his long beard, he looks like someone deeply engrossed in the pursuit of knowledge. Meanwhile, Arkansas seems to have a thing for numbers, as their AI representation is essentially a poster adorned with graphs and figures.

Our sympathies go out to the Oklahoma guy, who sports a hat and suspenders, conjuring up images of a bygone era. And as we shift our focus to Tennessee, we can’t help but wonder if Albert Einstein made a cameo appearance in a Barbie movie.

When it comes to Minnesota, it seems that everything must go on sale. Their AI representative is featured in a poster, giving the impression that something exciting awaits shoppers. Indiana proudly showcases a feather crown, symbolizing the highest respect earned within their tribe.

Delaware takes an unexpected turn with its AI-generated character—a corporate-looking guy with a mysterious monster creeping on his back. We can only speculate about the AI’s perception of Delawareans’ office attire.

Connecticut introduces us to a genius-looking fellow who is surrounded by a poster displaying seemingly important yet random information. And then we have California, where the AI seems to believe that everyone resembles a cast member from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.