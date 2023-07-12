What Does The Largest Natural Cave On Earth Look Like? New Docu Film Unveils Hidden Vietnam Gem

Hidden deep within the landscapes of Vietnam, an incredible natural wonder Son Doong Cave, stands tall as the largest cave on the planet. Discovered by Ho Khanh, a local Phong Nha jungle man, in 1990, this cave comprises remarkable beauty and marvels of our planet’s natural formations. Son Doong Cave is the largest natural cave on Earth, measuring over 9 kilometres in length and 38.5 million cubic meters in volume. However, it is not merely its size that has garnered global recognition—it is the mystical world concealed within its depths that has truly mesmerized explorers.

While Hang Son Doong remained untouched for millions of years, its future became a topic of concern when plans were proposed in 2014 to construct a cable car through the cave. These plans faced strong opposition from environmentalists and locals who were worried about the potential damage that mass tourism could inflict on the area and its delicate ecosystem. Nevertheless, there were differing opinions among people, with some considering the potential benefits that such development could bring.

Recently, a documentary titled A Crack in the Mountain was released in the UK and Ireland, offering viewers an up-close look inside it and showcasing the experiences of the local community as the events unfolded. The film, which has already won awards, delves into the story of Hang Son Doong and the fight to protect it.