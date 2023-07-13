What Happened To The Olympic And Britannic, The Lesser Known Sister Ships Of The Titanic?

The Titanic, part of the Olympic Line, was the pride of the White Star Line shipping firm. Alongside its sister ships, the Britannic and Olympic, the Titanic embarked on its ill-fated journey, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. The disaster led to significant security enhancements across the remaining ships.

The haunting tale of the ill-fated Titanic, which sank over a century ago, was thrust back into the public consciousness recently due to another tragic incident. On June 18, the Titan submarine tragically imploded while approaching the legendary Titanic shipwreck, resulting in deaths and reigniting public focus on one of history’s greatest catastrophes, 111 years later.

Out of the three sister ships, only the Olympic survived. Launched in 1911, it faced its challenges when it collided with a British cruiser, causing damage to its hull. Following the Titanic disaster, the Olympic underwent significant renovations to enhance safety measures. Lifeboat capacity tripled, increasing from 20 to 68. The ship served various purposes over time, including transporting soldiers during World War I. It even encountered and survived an encounter with a German submarine. However, following a merger with another company, the decision was made to downsize the fleet, resulting in the sale and dismantling of the Olympic.

The Britannic, launched in 1915 as the last of the three sister ships, had a relatively short existence. It also participated in World War I, like the Olympic, and was subsequently transformed into a hospital ship by the Royal Navy. Unfortunately, its fate mirrored that of the Titanic. On November 21, 1916, the Britannic exploded and sank in the Aegean Sea. Thankfully, the number of casualties was significantly lower compared to the Titanic, with only 30 lives lost out of the 1,100 people on board.