What Happens To An Egg When Dropped From Space? Watch And Find Out

Remember those egg-dropping science experiments from your childhood? We all know that eggs are fragile and break easily if dropped. But, what happens to an egg when dropped from, say, space? Bewildered? Well, recently, a former NASA engineer, went the extra mile and demonstrated this similar experiment with a twist. He decided to drop an egg from space and let it plunge towards Earth, without breaking it. What he did know was that this attempt would be “physically, financially and mentally draining." The video of the same has resurfaced online and spread like wildfire on the internet and has already garnered 45 million views on YouTube.

Mark Rober, a former NASA scientist and now a YouTuber is renowned for always keeping his users super curious and glued to his mind-blowing experimental videos on his channel. One of his videos where he drops an egg from space without breaking it has gone viral. The main challenge of the entire experiment was to make a contraption safe enough to hold a raw egg to not let it crack after being dropped from the maximum altitude possible.

The scientist’s initial plan was to drop the egg from one of the world’s tallest buildings, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It is 2,716.5 feet high and in itself would have been a colossal accomplishment. But, in the video, he can be heard saying, “Humans are always building taller buildings." So if he has to “future proof" this record, he realised he needs to go “all the way to the top and straight to outer space."