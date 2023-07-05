What Happens When a Bird Hits An Aeroplane At High Speed? Scary Pic Goes Viral

Plane incidents have become really common these days. While sometimes it is a brawl breaking out inside the plane, then other times it’s a bird hitting the exterior. However, have you ever wondered what happens when a bird hits an airplane? No? We will tell you.

Twitter user Rishi Bagree took to his official handle and shared a scary image of what happens after a bird hits a fast moving airplane. The image shows the aircraft with a deep dent. It is an old image which has resurfaced on social media. The dent has caused a deep crater on the aircraft which is all red in colour. “This is the impact of a small bird hitting an aeroplane at high speed," read the caption.

Here have a look at the image:

“Its not the mass that is responsible for heavy impacts it is the momentum. That’s how only three tiny bullet killed the huge non violence champion," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I gave a whole presentation on this when I was in aviation…and trust me, a bird can do a lot more damage than an explosive good."

