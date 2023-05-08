What Happens When Billionaires Hit The Gym? AI Has The Answer

Keeping track of your fitness is more important than ever. No matter who you are, being fit is the first thing you need to ensure to have a better life. And this applies to the richest people on the planet. Wondering what a regular workout routine looks like for business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and Jack Ma? Well, this viral Instagram post has some answers. The post, shared by AI art enthusiast Sk Md Abu Sahid, features AI-generated images of these business tycoons working out in the gym. The photos, made using an AI programme called Midjourney, reimagine these billionaires as gym freaks.

The results are intriguing and amazing at the same time. “In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym," read the caption posted with the photos.

The artist’s innovative take on the world’s wealthiest people has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many lauding the creativity and originality of the works.

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote, “Money+Muscles= POWER."

Another asked, “Why Elon Musk is wearing a watch on both wrists," reacting to the query, a user replied, “Ek watch mein Earth ka time dikhta hai aur dusre mein Mars ka," (One watch displays the time of Earth and the other displays the time of Mars).

In addition to imagining billionaires as gym freaks, the artist took it a step further by reimagining them attending the Met Gala. The results are nothing short of spectacular, with the billionaires dressed in designer outfits and posing on the Met Gala red carpet.

Previously on Labour Day, this artist reimagined popular personalities doing regular work. This included Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is seen selling tea or chai in the viral thread. The results are fascinating, showing the billionaires doing manual labour with their style and grace. Russian President Vladimir Putin was imagined working as a cobbler whereas Elon Musk seemed to be employed at a restaurant’s kitchen.

Midjourney uses specific rules or guidelines to create high-quality images. Their website states that they are an independent research lab that seeks to expand the imaginative capacities of the human species through exploring new mediums of thought.

