Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » What if Mumbai Local Could Speak? Twitter Thread Depicts Beautiful 'Journey' of City's Lifeline

What if Mumbai Local Could Speak? Twitter Thread Depicts Beautiful 'Journey' of City's Lifeline

Speaking on behalf of Mumbai Locals: Twitter user's beautiful way of giving voice to trains that serve as the heartthrob of the city is all you need to read today.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 13:49 IST

Mumbai, India

What if Mumbai Local Could Speak? Twitter Thread Depicts Beautiful 'Journey' of City's Lifeline (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MFuturewala)
What if Mumbai Local Could Speak? Twitter Thread Depicts Beautiful 'Journey' of City's Lifeline (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MFuturewala)

Mumbai locals, the lifelines of the city, are like the energetic best friends that Mumbaikars rely on from sunup to sundown (and even beyond!). These trains not only take people to their destinations but also serve as the catalyst for countless tales and lifelong friendships. And guess what? The Mumbai locals have a story to tell too! Thanks to a fascinating Twitter thread, these chatty trains finally got to unleash their ‘vocal’ side and spill the beans on their integral role in Mumbai’s everlasting daily drama!

Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala took to his keyboard to imagine the secret thoughts of Mumbai locals if they could speak. In his imaginative thread, the trains introduced themselves with a humble declaration: “Hey, Mumbai! I am the humble Mumbai Local, the lifeline of this bustling city. Let me take you on a journey through my life, spreading inclusivity, love, and unity."

Advertisement

Also Read: This Mumbai Dog Uses Local Train For His Daily Commute

With origins rooted in “steel and sweat," these trains treated everyone as equals, transcending differences of caste, creed, and colour. Their mantra? Embracing the “language of solidarity and understanding," forging connections that defy societal boundaries.

Advertisement

Further capturing the essence of Mumbai locals, the heartfelt words echoed, “I remember the countless times when commuters of different faiths broke their fasts together, sharing food and laughter during festivals. Such moments fill my carriages with an overwhelming sense of belonging and remind me why I exist—to connect hearts."

Advertisement

It’s a beautiful depiction of the trains that refuse to discriminate or pass judgment, embodying the spirit of Mumbai as a city where “love conquers hate, understanding triumphs over ignorance, and unity prevails over division."

Also Read: Mumbai Auto Driver Provides Free Water And Biscuits To Passengers, Wins Hearts

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Truly, Mumbai locals are more than just mere trains; they are the carriers of countless stories, and this unspoken tale from themselves was exactly what we needed to hear!

    Follow us on

    first published: June 09, 2023, 13:49 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 13:49 IST
    Read More