'What If Ranbir Kapoor Wasn’t An Actor?': AI Imagines Him In Different Avatars

The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to push the boundaries of imagination, bringing forth limitless possibilities. With its mind-blowing creative capabilities, AI has once again mesmerised us. This time, it showed us Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into a myriad of diverse professions.

Imagine this: Ranbir Kapoor, not an actor, but an astronaut soaring through the vast expanse of space. An AI artist has made this cosmic fantasy a reality. In a series of images shared on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor dons a space suit in the first picture, looking just like a NASA astronaut.

The social media post which has amassed almost 6,000 likes is accompanied by a caption that reads, “What if Ranbir Kapoor was not an actor? Let’s reimagine him in different professions."

Continuing the awe-inspiring transformation, AI takes Ranbir Kapoor to the intense battleground of a war film. In the second photo, Ranbir Kapoor becomes an embodiment of strength and resilience as he portrays an Army personnel ready to face challenges. Covered in mud and exuding unwavering determination, our hero seems destined to conquer his adversaries.