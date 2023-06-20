What if 'The Archies' Was Made by Anurag Kashyap? Desis Reimagine Netflix Movie With Hilarious Memes

Netflix recently dropped the teaser for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, ‘The Archies’, during their Tudum fan event. Set in the idyllic town of Riverdale, the teaser captures the essence of the beloved Archie comics. We catch glimpses of the iconic Riverdale station, Pop Tate’s soda shop, and Archie and his friends immersed in music, and dancing, amid the unforgettable moments. No doubt, from friendship to love and heartbreak, ‘The Archies’ promises an exhilarating and emotional ride. However, Desis, true to form, responded with their trademark humour, flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Here’s ‘The Archies’ Trailer:

But wait, these aren’t your typical memes! This Netflix movie adaptation of the Archie comics has received a Desi makeover that would make Anurag Kashyap proud. And that’s just the beginning! Indian Twitter has added its own flavour to ‘The Archies’, infusing it with hilarious and amusing Desi elements. Take a look:

But that’s not all. The teaser has sparked a division among internet users, with some expressing their opinion that the movie’s setting seems unrealistic and not aligned with the typical Indian aesthetic. On the other hand, there are those who refute such claims.

One user commented, “I thought Archies was supposed to be set in an ambiguous period in an alternate universe that is sorta suspended/unconnected to the remaining world." Another user wrote, “I’m not a 60s kid nor do I know anything about the Archies, but I’m sure this is not what India’s 60s look like. It’s not even 90s India. It’s like India set in the west. Only the bodies are Indian, everything else just screams WEST."

In the midst of the debate, there were individuals who came to the defense of ‘The Archies’. One person stated, “Going by the trailer, the Archies movie is not very anachronistic or inaccurate. Privileged people (aristocrats, army brats) lived in tiny bubbles of privilege, and these lifestyles were visible in many hill stations. Think Simla, Doon, Coonoor, Lonavala, Madikeri, Kurseong."

Another person expressed, “People looking at The Archies trailer and getting mad that it isn’t some historical documentary about India in the 60s is some classic worms in brains content."