What 'I'm Not A Robot' Box Means And Why Google Needs Proof

In today’s time, Google has a profound presence in everyone’s life. Whenever you need to search for something, you can find it on Google. People’s dependence on Google has significantly increased ever since the advent of mobile phones. Many websites rely on the tech giant for various purposes, from signing in to verification.

When you try to access some of these websites, they ask you for proof of being human. On the screen, you see a box that asks you to confirm that you are not a robot. To confirm this, you have to click on the box provided on the side and only then can you access the features and content on the concerned website.

Usually, every individual ticks this box without much thought. Most people believe that Google detects the difference between humans and robots through mouse movements. But the reality is quite different. As soon as you click on the box, the website immediately gets access to your browsing history. In this way, it gains information about all your past searches.