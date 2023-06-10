What is An ultra-processed Food?

In the UK, ultra-processed foods have been highlighted as a problem in the baby food department, accounting for almost a third of what is sold in supermarkets. These kinds of foods bring to mind colorants, emulsifiers and additives of all kinds, but what exactly counts as an ultra-processed food?

In the UK, obesity is a major public health issue. The government has set the target of halving obesity by 2030. At the time of the pandemic, obesity was identified as an aggravating factor for Covid-19, and Boris Johnson announced a plan to combat the issue in 2020. It is estimated that 25.9 percent of adults in England are obese and another 37.9 percent are overweight, according to the 2021 Health Survey for England. As for children, one in three youngsters in England aged between 10 and 11 is either overweight or obese. Meanwhile, a decade ago, the National Obesity Forum warned of the sharp rise in the number of babies weighing more than five kilos at birth.

Unfortunately, the problem of childhood obesity is still prevalent. Analysis from the First Steps Nutrition Trust, reported in the Guardian, provides some answers that may explain this situation. The research states that nearly a third of baby foods sold in UK supermarkets are ultra-processed products. This proportion rises to half for snacks and cereals, and to three-quarters for cookies and rusks. These items are all the more problematic for families, as they are often marketed as healthy or natural products. What’s more, 61% of the calories consumed by children in the UK come from ultra-processed foods, the British newspaper outlines. This proportion is even higher than in the USA or Australia. Yet, the UK is one of Europe’s most restrictive countries when it comes to food and drink policies. A report published at the beginning of the year by the French National Assembly and Senate stated that between 30% and 35% of calories ingested in France come from ultra-processed foods.

Why are ultra-processed foods problematic?

Some 7.94 million deaths worldwide in 2019 are thought to be attributable to excess weight and poor nutrition. The above-mentioned document from the French parliament sheds light on how to understand the concept of ultra-processed food. From colorants and emulsifiers to modified starches, all these substances — enabling a foodstuff to be preserved for longer or imparting sensory qualities — help identify a food as an ultra-processed product. As far as babies are concerned, the Guardian reports that this category of ultra-processed foods includes soft drinks, sweets, cookies, snacks, fast food and “mass-produced bread and breakfast cereals."