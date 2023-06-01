What Is Bed Rotting: The Unconventional Self-Care Trend Taking Gen Z By Storm

Every once in a while, a new trend takes the internet by storm. This latest one is apparently Gen Z’s favourite method of rejuvenation. This is the era of self-care and wellness. People often associate DIY masks, massages, and exercise regimes when it comes to self-care. But Gen Z does it differently with the bed rotting trend. With an astounding 305 million views on a video about this on TikTok, this trend involves simply lying in bed for extended periods, offering a unique form of relaxation. While many might think bed rotting involves some kind of decaying or stagnation, this is not the case. It is all about intentionally spending quality time in bed, without guilt or the Sunday Scaries looming overhead. Whether it’s binge-watching Netflix, indulging in sugary snacks, or practising a “clean girl" aesthetic with face masks, the activity offers individuals an opportunity to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Advocates of bed rotting argue that it is an effective way to recharge and recover, whether from a common cold, a hectic week, or a wild night out. A TikTok user sparked a viral sensation with her video, where she expressed her affinity for bed rotting. Thousands resonated with her sentiments, commenting that they wished it were socially acceptable to make bed rotting their hobby, reported New York Post. For some enthusiasts, bed rotting is more than a mere pastime; it is a passion and a means to boost willpower. Many claimed that this laid-back routine helps them bond with like-minded individuals who share their appreciation for the therapeutic effects of staying in bed.

“My favourite activity," wrote a user in the comment section of the clip, reported New York Post.

"I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in dif places. my bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock, etc. I was made to lay and rot," another commented.

Meanwhile, the news portal reported that bed rotting has also led to an increased preference for working from home among employees, causing a drop in productivity for many companies. According to Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, working from home can potentially hinder both career growth and romantic relationships.

In a video clip posted by the Journal on TikTok, Galloway advised young individuals, saying, “You should never be at home. That’s what I tell young people. Home is for seven hours of sleep and that’s it." He further explained that the amount of time spent at home is inversely related to professional and romantic success, highlighting the need to venture beyond the confines of one’s house.