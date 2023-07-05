What is Dermaplaning, the Controversial Beauty Technique That's Taking TikTok by Storm?

The idea of shaving the entire face to get baby-soft skin could sound dubious, if it wasn’t for the very real service being offered by many beauty salons. Dermaplaning, which has been practiced for several years now, is making waves around the world, particularly among younger generations, and now has almost 4 billion views on TikTok. But the trend is proving somewhat controversial.

All means are good when it comes to getting beautiful, smooth, radiant skin, with an even complexion and almost no imperfections. Some rely on natural remedies, others on the multiplication of cosmetic treatments, and more and more are turning directly to beauty salons, or even dermatologists, to take advantage of cutting-edge techniques and methods. One of these, although controversial among beauty experts, is called dermaplaning, and it’s appealing in particular to the younger generation, who have taken to carrying it out at home using very specific tools. At the end of 2021, the beauty services booking platform, Treatwell, revealed that dermaplaning was among the two treatments — along with chemical peels — most favored by French 18-30 year-olds. Meanwhile, the #dermaplaning hashtag counts nearly 4 billion views on TikTok and 2.5 billion views on Instagram.

Deep exfoliation

Dermaplaning is often associated with the removal of the fine, downy facial hair, known as peach fuzz, and it certainly does that. But it’s first and foremost a non-invasive treatment to get rid of dead skin cells. In other words, this technique is nothing more than a deep exfoliation performed with a kind of scalpel — not a razor (if possible). The tool used is more precisely a small, flat blade with tiny teeth, which can now be purchased online, in specialist stores, or from major retailers, to perform this treatment at home. By removing downy hair and dead skin cells, the result is brighter, smoother skin that looks just like new, without the use of chemical products.

According to some dermatologists and beauticians, as well as many beauty salons, dermaplaning is not only beneficial for the appearance of the skin, but also for combating skin aging, and in particular skin’s lack of firmness. As an added bonus, the treatment is said to improve the absorption of everyday products and boost makeup hold. On paper, then, it seems to have everything going for it… provided that you don’t do it just any old way and at any old time, and that you seek the advice of a professional to find out whether your skin type is well suited to this now globally popular technique.

Sensitive and acne-prone skin beware

Experts almost all agree that dermaplaning is safe for skin types considered normal, with no problems whatsoever. But this is not the case for reactive, sensitive or acne-prone skin, or for skin affected by certain conditions, such as eczema. Not only can the treatment aggravate these skin problems, but it can also — in some cases — cause infection, scarring, redness and irritation, which is why it’s so important to seek professional advice. This is what seems to have happened to the TikTok user, Regina Quaye, whose story was picked up by several British media outlets, including the Daily Mail. The young woman claims, with photos to support her, that her experimentation with dermaplaning resulted in an acne breakout that required treatment with hydrocortisone. Yet another good reason to seek expert advice before trying this treatment.