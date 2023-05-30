Trends :Mexico Volcano TimelapseUorfi JavedVirat KohliCSK VS GT MemeZero Shadow Day
Home » Viral » What is Hover Cover and Why IPL 2023 Fans Trended it During CSK vs GT Final Match?

IPL fans were left intrigued after seeing ground staff at Narendra Modi Stadium using sponges to absorb rainwater instead of employing hover covers. Here's all you need to know.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:58 IST

Ahmedabad, India

What is Hover Cover and Why IPL 2023 Fans Trended it During CSK vs GT Final Match? (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Bharatslumdog)

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed an extended and eventful summit clash, marked by persistent rain interruptions that seemed to prolong the match indefinitely. Originally slated for 28th May, the highly anticipated CSK vs GT game had to be rescheduled to the reserve day due to a washout on Sunday. The first inning appeared promising for Gujarat as they amassed a formidable total of 214/3 in their allotted 20 overs on Monday. However, the rain continued to test the patience of fans as it persisted into the start of the second inning, resulting in a delay that lasted until midnight of Tuesday.

Amidst the ongoing efforts of the groundsmen tirelessly rolling the field to dry the pitch, the focus shifted to the equipment employed in the drying process, drawing considerable attention. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) ground staff’s utilisation of sponges to absorb the water from the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium became a subject of ridicule among fans, who criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their apparent lack of technological advancements. In response, fans began sharing images of hover covers, highlighting their potential suitability for use by the world’s wealthiest cricket board. But, the question that arises:

What is Hover Cover?

A hover cover refers to a specialised hovercraft designed specifically for major cricket grounds to safeguard the cricket pitch from adverse weather conditions, particularly rain showers. Unlike conventional wheeled covers, hover covers offer an alternative method of protection. Typically constructed with a metal frame and covered with fabric or metal, these covers require two or three distinct sections to completely shield the pitch. Their unique hovercraft design allows them to hover above the ground, making them quicker and easier to maneuver compared to traditional covers that need to be pushed into place and removed, saving time and effort.

Meanwhile, the absence of such effortless machines led to fans venting their anger and expressing their discontent with the handling of the situation.

Nevertheless, the spectacle continued with an additional measure taken to address the situation. Subsequently, a significant amount of sawdust was applied to the pitch to accelerate the drying process and enhance its suitability for players to move around. However, the umpires expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the pitch, leading to a further delay in the proceedings for over an hour. Eventually, due to the wet outfield, the IPL 2023 final had already lost five overs.

