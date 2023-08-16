What is Kidulting And How Does It Affect Your Mental Well-Being?

Recollections of childhood often evoke memories of carefree days, filled with simple pleasures like chasing bubbles and building castles of imagination. At present, an interesting trend called ‘kidulting’ is taking over the world. Kidulting has been popular, reportedly, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kidulting means adults engaging in activities typically earmarked for children. Kidulting encapsulates the phenomenon of mature individuals immersing themselves in the experiences that once brought them unconditional joy, specifically during their childhood. It can be considered as a re-acquaintance with the innocence and joy of the bygone days, momentarily suspending the complexities of the present.

Well and good reports that kidulting is based on the psychology of nostalgia and the therapeutic practice of inner-child work. It helps adults evoke the carefree vibes of yesteryear and boosts their creativity and mood as a result.

During the initial months of the pandemic, the concept of kidulting garnered considerable traction. Bloomberg reports that a 2021 survey of 2,000 US parents reveals that they have bought toys for themselves. This sheds light on the shift in perception, where toys transcend their conventional designation as mere child’s playthings.

“In practice, kidulting is a natural, simple return to known, feel-good childhood activities," clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, PhD, author of Joy From Fear, told Well and good. “The familiarity of the activity is often the perfect backdrop for unwinding.," she added.

Prominent brands have also embraced the essence of kidulting, catering to this newfound trend among adults. The introduction of adult-oriented Happy Meals by McDonald’s, complete with collectable items, serves as a prime example. Meanwhile, cultural influencers on platforms like TikTok revived fashion trends reminiscent of the early 2000s, resonating with a mature audience seeking to relive their past.

Beyond material pursuits, designated spaces now invite adults for an escapade into their earlier years. Establishments like Dopamine Land in London and Wondr in Amsterdam call for adults to engage in recreational activities typically reserved for children. These havens facilitate a temporary departure from the obligations and complexities of adulthood, allowing participants to relish carefree amusement.

“Even if there were difficult moments in your childhood, perhaps even trauma or neglect, remembering the glimmers of happiness can spark hope in you as an adult," says clinical psychologist Trish Phillips, PsyD, while talking to Well and good.