What Is Mud Puddling? This Stunning Video Of Butterflies Will Explain

With their delicate yet exquisite wings, butterflies often leave us all fascinated. But wings aren’t the only fascinating thing about butterflies. Did you know they also take part in a conspicuous gathering to collect nutrients from moist substances? The phenomenon is called mud puddling. This usually happens in the mud or over a rotted plant matter, the species suck up essential salts from the fluid for survival. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan spoke about this behaviour observed in the butterflies while sharing a video of their congregate.

The clip captures multiple butterflies hovering over a muddy patch. “Called as mud puddling. Where butterflies gather to collect salts. From a random visit," Kaswan wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

A subsequent tweet shared by Kaswan features a close-up photograph of the butterfly gathering. The officer explained mostly male species of butterflies participate in mud puddling. He added, “Done mostly by males. They collect salts and pheromones to attract females. They collect them from small pools of water, dung, mud, etc."

The video has garnered over lakh views on Twitter leaving people curious about the phenomenon. Many also called the sight of their gathering ‘beautiful.’ A user commented, “Sometimes I wonder how did mother earth create such simple yet beautiful parts of nature."

Advertisement

Another complimented the officer, “You always amaze me! Wow! Never heard this before!"

Advertisement

One more joined, “I can sit here and watch them for hours. I seriously don’t understand how people can’t see beauty in nature."

A user who appears to be aware of the phenomenon wrote, “They just know when and where to unite in a harmonious way. They have been doing this for millions of years."

A report by Earth Touch confirms butterflies are believed to unite primarily for salt intake. Mud puddling is considered essential as the sodium intake benefits and aids reproductive success in males. These nutrients also reportedly get transferred to females during mating. Moreover, it also ensures that their eggs survive.

In India, the mud-puddling of the newly-hatched male butterflies occurs post-monsoon. It happens during the early hours of the morning with the onset of dusk, when left undisturbed the butterflies tend to hover over the damp areas for hours.

Read all the Latest News here