What is Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Cheat Meal of All Time? Little Master Reveals on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket superstar, is not only known for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his love for food. He has time and again shown his fondness for different cuisines, from devouring delectable pasta to relishing an authentic Goan meal. However, Sachin is equally mindful of his fitness and never lets anything come in the way of it. But hey, who doesn’t love a cheat day once in a while, right? Even Sachin admits to it! So, what’s his ultimate guilty pleasure?

Could it be a juicy burger piled high with all the trimmings? Or perhaps a sinful slice of chocolate cake? No, no, no! Sachin’s go-to cheat meal is nothing less than a mouthwatering plate of piping hot biryani! Yes, you heard that right - this cricket legend loves to indulge in a plate of perfectly spiced and aromatic biryani. In a recent ‘Ask Sachin’ session on Twitter, a curious fan asked him, “Your favourite cheat meal of all time" and his response was enough to make mouths water.

Advertisement

His enthusiastic reply of “Biryaaaniiiiiii" just shows just how much he loves this delectable dish.

So, the next time you’re chowing down on some delicious biryani, know that you’re in good company with none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself!

Meanwhile, the ‘Ask Sachin’ segment has been an absolute thrill ride for fans who finally got a chance to interact with the Master Blaster himself! From cricket to football, Sachin answered all kinds of questions with his trademark wit and humour, leaving fans in splits. And let’s not forget the juicy on-field trivia that had everyone hooked!

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that the 49-year-old’s first-ever interactive session was an absolute hit, and fans are already clamouring for another one. With his infectious personality and wealth of knowledge, who wouldn’t want to spend more time chatting with this legend?

Read all the Latest News here