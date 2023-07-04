What Is The Mystery Behind These Coins In Manchester? Find Out

Get ready to channel your inner Sherlock because something mysterious is happening in Manchester, England. If you’ve been wandering around the city lately, you might have stumbled upon some peculiar coins placed on benches, bus stops and ledges. Now, you must be wondering, what’s the deal with these coins?

So, it turns out that this is all part of an art project called The Find by artist Ryan Gander. As part of the Manchester International Festival (MIF), running from June 29 to July 16, Gander decided to sprinkle 200,000 coins throughout the city. However, these coins don’t hold any monetary value. Instead, they hold a different kind of value—they make you think.

The coins were commissioned by Factory International, an organization that collaborates with artists and partners worldwide to bring unique projects to life. Around 100 volunteers participated in distributing the coins across Manchester, strategically placing them in various spots.

Advertisement

Now, if you find one of these coins, you have a choice to make. Each coin features a message with two options on either side. Will you choose Together or Solo? Action or Pause? Speak or Listen? These thought-provoking choices are meant to stimulate your mind and spark introspection.

What’s remarkable is the reaction of the people of Manchester. Some individuals have actually returned the coins to community support officers or dropped them off at the Central Library. In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, Gander expressed his awe at the city’s integrity, saying, “People are so honest. Very honest Mancunians. It’s quite weird. There are very few things in the world that are a gift, so to give a gift to a third of the population of a city, it’s a remarkable thing."

When asked about his inspiration for this project, Gander shared his perspective, highlighting the importance of experiences over material possessions. He explained, “We understand the world by stuff. Things, articles, objects, and we always want more, more, more. Actually, we should be understanding the world by events and conversations and moments, things that we can take with us."