Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing at Wimbledon Finals? Twitter Wants to Know

What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing at Wimbledon Finals? Twitter Wants to Know

Sonam Kapoor's presence in Wimbledon 2023 finals sends Indian Twitter into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:13 IST

Delhi, India

What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing at Wimbledon Finals? Twitter Wants to Know (Photo Credits: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)
What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing at Wimbledon Finals? Twitter Wants to Know (Photo Credits: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

In a remarkable turn of events, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz achieved a stunning victory over the formidable Novak Djokovic, claiming his first-ever title in the Wimbledon men’s singles final. While the focus remained on the intense battle between Alcaraz and Djokovic, numerous celebrities showed up, turning the Grand Slam event into a star-studded affair. Among the notable personalities present in the audience, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, caught the eye of many.

As Sonam is no stranger to online criticism and trolling, her presence at the prestigious event sparked a wave of speculation and humourous tweets from fans. People couldn’t help but wonder what had brought her to the Wimbledon finals, which featured an array of A-list celebrities like Kate Middleton, Shakira, Brad Pitt, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, and others.

Advertisement

Check out how social media became awash with lighthearted moments and jests about spotting Sonam in the stands:

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the event, Sonam didn’t miss the opportunity to share her experience on her official Instagram handle. The actress posted glimpses of her stylish ensemble for the occasion. Dressed from head to toe in Burberry, she chose a stunning checkered trench dress from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection. To complete her chic look, she accessorised with a Burberry knight bag and donned trendy Burberry sunglasses.

Sonam also shared a happy selfie featuring herself and her husband, both exuding excitement for the thrilling match they were about to witness. She even treated her followers to a delightful boomerang clip capturing the tennis players in action on the field.

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Also Read: Why Sonam Kapoor is Being Trolled on Social Media for Getting Invited to King Charles’ Coronation

    While Sonam was embracing the excitement of the tournament, social media was also abuzz with photos of Nick Jonas arriving at the venue. Unlike the previous match which he attended alongside his wife, Priyanka Chopra, this time he was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, creating another charming moment that caught the attention of fans and spectators alike.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 14:13 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App