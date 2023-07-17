What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing at Wimbledon Finals? Twitter Wants to Know

In a remarkable turn of events, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz achieved a stunning victory over the formidable Novak Djokovic, claiming his first-ever title in the Wimbledon men’s singles final. While the focus remained on the intense battle between Alcaraz and Djokovic, numerous celebrities showed up, turning the Grand Slam event into a star-studded affair. Among the notable personalities present in the audience, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, caught the eye of many.

As Sonam is no stranger to online criticism and trolling, her presence at the prestigious event sparked a wave of speculation and humourous tweets from fans. People couldn’t help but wonder what had brought her to the Wimbledon finals, which featured an array of A-list celebrities like Kate Middleton, Shakira, Brad Pitt, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, and others.

Advertisement

Check out how social media became awash with lighthearted moments and jests about spotting Sonam in the stands:

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the event, Sonam didn’t miss the opportunity to share her experience on her official Instagram handle. The actress posted glimpses of her stylish ensemble for the occasion. Dressed from head to toe in Burberry, she chose a stunning checkered trench dress from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection. To complete her chic look, she accessorised with a Burberry knight bag and donned trendy Burberry sunglasses.

Sonam also shared a happy selfie featuring herself and her husband, both exuding excitement for the thrilling match they were about to witness. She even treated her followers to a delightful boomerang clip capturing the tennis players in action on the field.