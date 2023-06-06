What’s Beige Flag? Internet’s New Favourite Dating Trend

There’s a new dating trend that has been garnering attention on social media, particularly TikTok. Get over red flags and green flags, because the latest buzz is all about the “beige flag." Instead of focusing on the glaring warning signs or positive indicators in relationships, people are now sharing their partner’s, and their own beige flags. So, what exactly is a beige flag? The term has gained popularity on TikTok, with Caitlin MacPhail, self-proclaimed “CEO of beige flags," introducing the concept on her profile. According to MacPhail, beige flags are subtle indicators of someone being a bit on the basic side rather than being outright bad or someone to avoid. Think of it as a sign that they might be a tad boring.

In her original video, MacPhail listed a few examples of beige flags in dating profiles. These include having an opinion on pineapple on pizza, referencing mainstream sitcoms or shows and, amusingly enough, expressing a love for Excel spreadsheets. It’s these super niche idiosyncrasies that fall into the realm of funny, weird and unique without necessarily being good or bad, as explained by online dating coach Max Alley.

The beauty of beige flags lies in their nuanced nature. What may be a beige flag to one person might not faze another. Unlike the infamous ick that can be a deal-breaker, beige flags are situations that make you pause for a moment, but the gravity of the situation isn’t significant enough to derail the relationship.