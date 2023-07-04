'What's Stopping You?': Viral Pic of Couple Kissing While Hanging on Train Gets Hilarious Replies

Indians have an uncanny knack for finding hilarity in every situation, be it good or bad. Their responses are always on point, delivering the perfect dose of humour. And if you need proof of this, look no further than a recent viral picture that captured a couple kissing while hanging on the door of a train. Now, we all know that engaging in such risky behaviour is far from advisable. However, one Twitter user, @Reyme_KS, took a mischievous approach and shared the image with a caption that provocatively asked, “What is stopping you from doing this with your lover?" As expected, this playful prompt set the online world on fire, with Desi users flooding the comment section with an avalanche of side-splitting responses.

“My wife" read a hilarious reply, while another user shared the meme “Abba Nahi Manenge."

The humour didn’t stop there as the third person cleverly remarked, “The uncle brushing his teeth and blowing his nose at the sink ten meters away."

Amidst the light-hearted banter, IFS Parveen Kashwan took a serious approach and wrote, “Section 154 of the Railway Act," which stands for “Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission."

On a more cautious note, someone else expressed, “My concern for the safety of both of us."

However, keen observers couldn’t help but notice that the woman’s hair appeared to be perfectly stationary, leading them to comment, “The girl’s hair suggests the train is stationary." Despite the differing opinions and observations, one thing was clear—the picture sparked a flurry of responses from online users, each offering their own unique take on the situation.