What's the Ideal Ambient Temperature For a Restful Night of Sleep?

Experts agree that the temperature in bedrooms should not exceed 20 degrees Celsius for quality sleep, but this recommendation does not necessarily apply to the entire population. Older adults actually benefit from more restful sleep when the nighttime temperature is between 20 and 25 degrees, as a new study by American researchers has shown.

Last winter, faced with pressure on the energy sector due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing urgency of being more environmentally responsible in the face of climate change, many European states recommended heating temperatures in homes to a maximum of 19 degrees, or even 17 degrees in bedrooms. Such suggestions rekindled the debate on the right nighttime temperature for a good night’s sleep. According to the United States’ Sleep Foundation the optimal temperature for sleep is around 18-20 degrees Celsius. But does this recommendation apply to the entire population? Not necessarily. And while the recommendations note that infants may benefit from a slightly warmer bedroom, a new study finds that they aren’t the only demographic that may have different needs. The new research focuses on the sleep patterns of the elderly, and lifts the veil on the ideal nighttime temperature for them to enjoy a restful sleep.

In addition to the need to sleep in total darkness and quiet, the ambient temperature at night is one of the key factors in getting a good night’s sleep. That’s why a team of American researchers set out to determine the ideal temperature for promoting sleep in the elderly. And for good reason: this specific population can be particularly deprived of rest, which can potentially impact their health and well-being. For the purposes of their study, the researchers used a sample of 50 community-dwelling older adults, whose sleep duration, efficiency and restlessness over an extended period were analyzed.

Between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius

Published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, their research shows that sleep quality is said to be “optimal" when the bedroom temperature is between 20 and 25 degrees, and declines as the ambient air cools or warms. In detail, the researchers noted a 5 to 10% drop in sleep efficiency when the temperature rose from 25 degrees to 30 degrees — which in any case seems particularly high. However, the authors of the study point out that there were significant differences between the participants in terms of the ideal bedroom temperature.