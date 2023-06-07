What's The Point?': Fried Ice Cream Dish Sparks Mixed Reactions

The internet has become a playground for unusual food recipes that push the boundaries of taste and imagination. Thumbs Up Panipuri, Rasgulla Chai and Idli Kulfi are some of the weird food combinations people have tried in the past. With summer in full swing, the focus now turns to everyone’s favourite frozen treat—ice cream. Brace yourself for yet another mind-boggling creation as food vlogger Saloni Bothra decided to put this unusual treat to the test.

In the footage going viral, we witness a scene that defies all expectations. A scoop of luscious vanilla ice cream stands in stark contrast to the unusual ingredient that accompanies it—bread crumbs. With remarkable precision, the vlogger artfully coats the ice cream ball with a layer of bread crumbs, merging two seemingly incompatible ingredients into a single creation. But hold on, the dish doesn’t end there. With the utmost care, she plunges the ice cream ball into a pool of sizzling hot oil, to deep fry it. As the ice cream ball emerges from its crispy cocoon, it reveals a perfectly golden-brown exterior that leaves viewers simultaneously intrigued and astounded. Check the video here:

The comment section of the video gained diverse opinions and contrasting viewpoints surrounding this unconventional dish. One user who claimed he had tried fried ice cream before shared, “It’s actually a dish, and I had tried this years ago in one of the marriage receptions. And believe me this one stall has maximum number of waiting to try this. And it was actually good."

Surprisingly, another user also said, “I’ve tried this n it tastes yummm. Yeah yeah now u all will say I’m psycho but it was really good."

However, a user expressed their disagreement, saying, “Apni aankhe donate karna chahta hu, koi le jao please, ab mujhe kuch nahi dekhna."

“What’s the point," read a comment.