'WhatsApp Pink': Here is All You Need to Know About The Latest Scam And How to Stay Protected

The WhatsApp Pink scam is spreading at a huge rate. But what is it? Many people are receiving messages promising an update of ‘WhatsApp Pink’. Basically, it is a fake version of the messaging app with enhanced features. The viral messages entice WhatsApp users to click on the link and then download the associated app which has the access to steal data from the phone. The data can be bank details, contact numbers, and photos. This can also cause spam attacks.

Also Read: Getting WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers? All You Need to Know About the Scam

Advertisement

A surge in such spams prompted Mumbai Police to issue an advisory against it. Making it simple for the people, Mumbai Police explained it. The police department tweeted that first a fake link which is masked as an official update is sent to the user. Once clicked, this can lead to a malicious software being installed on the user’s phone. The now-infected phone can then be used to infect other phones of the user’s contacts over WhatsApp.

Offering protection against the scam, the police advised people against clicking on any link sent from unknown sources. The Mumbai Police also urged people to download apps only from the Play Store or Apple Store.

Meanwhile, earlier, many people complained that they are getting unknown calls from numbers starting from +84, +62, +60.