When A Friend Turned Foe And Tried To Murder A Pregnant 18-year-old US Woman

Children are often regarded as precious gifts from God, and the love a mother holds for her child knows no bounds. The mere thought of any harm befalling her little one can deeply affect her well-being. Now, envision the unimaginable anguish of a mother whose child is stolen, not just from her arms, but from within her womb. A chilling incident came to light when a woman shared her harrowing experience on social media, revealing the shocking betrayal of a person she had considered her well-wisher.

The incident dates back to 2011 involving Angelique Robledo, a resident of Arizona. At the time, Angelique was expecting her first child, and one of her friends, Kassandra Toruga, had been instrumental in arranging her identification. This seemingly helpful friend, who claimed to be 18 years old and also pregnant, formed a close bond with Angelique. They spent quality time together, forging what Angelique believed to be a genuine friendship. However, the true intentions of Kassandra would soon be unveiled, leaving Angelique in utter disbelief.

Angelique and Kassandra had connected on the grounds of their shared experience of being 18 and pregnant. In a subsequent interview, Angelique recounted the chilling details of her friend’s sinister plot to lure her into her bedroom to murder her and steal her unborn baby. She stated, “Kassandra visited my home, bringing a bag of presents for the upcoming baby, and used one of them as a nursery light to lure me into my bedroom. She was acting weird, but I didn’t have any reason not to trust her. It may sound crazy, but I had a gut feeling that something bad was going to happen to me."