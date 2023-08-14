When APJ Abdul Kalam Paid For A Grinder He Received As A Gift

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s work in both science and politics continues to inspire people. Apart from his professional achievements, the former President of India was admired for following his principles. Recently, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer M V Rao shed light on Dr. Kalam’s stand against accepting gifts. Rao took to Twitter and recalled an incident when the Missile Man of India declined to accept a gift which was a simple grinder machine, but he insisted on paying for the appliance. After speaking with the organizers, Dr. Kalam eventually accepted the gift, however, what he did next is even more inspiring.

The IAS officer shared, “In 2014, a company called ‘Saubhagya Wet Grinder’ was a sponsor in some event where. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the chief guest. The sponsor presented a gift to him which he respectfully declined to accept. The sponsor explained that it was just a grinder and requested him to accept. He took the gift without any further argument. Next day, APJ sent his person to the market to find out price of grinder. He later made out a cheque from his personal account of market price and sent it across to company. As expected company decided not to deposit cheque."

M V Rao further elaborated that when the deduction from his bank account didn’t happen within the expected time, Kalam took quick action and spoke with the company, asserting that if the cheque wasn’t deposited, he would be forced to return the grinder. Impressed by his words, the company deposited the cheque. To remember his gesture, the company took a photocopy of the cheque and kept it on display.

Dr. Abdul Kalam’s gesture left a deep impact on social media users, as they admired his actions in the comments.

A user highlighted the lessons that can be learned from Dr Kalam’s life.

Another shared that they have now understood the importance of why some officers refrain from accepting personal gifts or consuming food during official visits.

One more highlighted that “People cannot forget," Dr. Abdul Kalam stated that he’s the most beloved individual and respected President of India.