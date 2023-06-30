When Cola Meets Ketchup: Pepsi's New 'Colachup' Makes Internet Scream 'For Real?'

The culinary world has always been full of surprising and unique creations, and recently, a well-known beverage brand decided to push the boundaries even further. Pepsi, the renowned soft drink giant, made waves with its latest innovation: Pepsi Colachup. This extraordinary condiment combines the beloved flavours of classic cola with the tanginess of ketchup, creating a truly unconventional taste experience. As the official Twitter handle of Pepsi shared a photograph of this unusual innovation, the internet was in for a treat - not just with excitement but with a hilarious meltdown. It seemed that this unconventional condiment was simply too much for people to wrap their heads around.

The viral photograph depicted a can of zero-sugar Pepsi alongside the distinct blue bottle of Pepsi Colachup, placed alongside a hotdog, which was generously garnished with this groundbreaking condiment. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed, “Hot dogs: better with Pepsi."

Advertisement

Also Read: Viral Video Of Little Boy Helping Birds Drink Water Is Super Cute

Pepsi took to the caption to address hot dog enthusiasts directly, stating, “Calling all hot dog aficionados, Pepsi Colachup has arrived, and it’s the only sweet, salty, delicious topping that was specifically made to pair with your hot dog." This announcement triggered an overwhelming wave of reactions across various social media platforms.

One user, clearly disapproving, exclaimed, “If you put Colachup on my hot dog, I’m literally killing you." Another user took a more light-hearted approach and humourously suggested an alternative name, saying, “Why did they call it Colachup when they could’ve called it Pepchup?"

Advertisement

Expressing a sentiment shared by many, the third user emphasised, “We did not ask for this."

In line with its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, Pepsi aimed to go beyond the conventional suggestion of pairing hot dogs with a bottle of Pepsi. Teaming up once again with the Culinary Institute of America, which previously collaborated on Pepsi pepperoni, they’ve created ketchup infused with Pepsi as one of its ingredients.