When England Had 'Prettiest Ankles' Competition For Women In The Early 1900s

Many have been part of beauty pageants throughout their school and college life. Some women participate in these beauty pageants to represent their country globally like in Miss Universe, Miss World, Mr World, Mrs World and Miss Supernatural among others. But did you know that in the early 1900s, there was a special show of the pretty ankle contest as one of the women’s beauty competitions?

In this competition held across England, contestants would stand or sit behind a curtain to conceal their bodies, so that the judge could only watch below the knee- legs clad in thick stockings and shoes on their feet.

According to Daily Mail, A judge who would often be a policeman would walk up and down and judge the “prettiest ankles". The women lift their legs for the inspection and have their measurements felt by the judges. The curtain meant that any woman could participate in the competition regardless of age.

Advertisement

Now a monochrome picture has been viral on Twitter which shows, a man in a suit is picking up the number 5 while inspecting the leg. The caption of the tweet read, “A man judges a “prettiest legs" competition in Paris, France, 1950."

These pageants were usually held by hosiery companies as their marketing gimmick and the winning prize was the adulation from her community and a prize of stockings.

But in those times, it wasn’t just ankles. There were contests for the prettiest arms, shoulders and legs.

But the contests continued until the late 1940s and even spread worldwide. The idea has now evolved into a full-fledged beauty contest that is more about a woman’s personality.

Read all the Latest News here