When OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal Was Mistaken For Cleaning Staff

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal opened up about his humble beginnings and the incredible journey that led him to success. Reflecting on the early days of his career, Agarwal shared a remarkable anecdote of his multitasking roles in his hospitality company. From being the boss to front desk manager, Agarwal did all.

During an interview with Biz Tak, Agarwal recalled a particular incident when he was confronted by an angry customer. The customer mistook him for a housekeeping staff member and expressed frustration, saying, “Aap bade delayed aaye hain." Despite the situation, Agarwal, who was still a teenager, sincerely completed the cleaning and to his surprise, he even received a tip of Rs 20 from the customer.

Agarwal highlighted the importance of every task in the service industry, emphasising that “Koi kaam chota nahi hota, customer bhagwan hai," (no task should be considered small, as customers are like gods).

Sharing the video of his conversation, Agarwal wrote, “The real stars of the hospitality industry are the front office managers, cleaning crew, receptionists and behind-the-scenes staff who ensure guests have the best possible experience during their stay."

In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay in 2020, Ritesh Agarwal opened up about his entrepreneurial aspirations. He shared that from a young age, he had a dream of becoming an entrepreneur. After relocating to Kota from his hometown, he would travel to Delhi and eagerly attend conferences, even sneaking in at times, to listen to start-up founders and their stories.

At the age of 19, Ritesh Agarwal made a significant decision by dropping out of college, which made him eligible for the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, an initiative established by billionaire Peter Thiel. Interestingly, Agarwal became the first Asian recipient of the fellowship and as a result, he was granted $100,000, which provided him with the necessary resources to return to India and start his entrepreneurial journey.

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of Agarwal’s groundbreaking venture, OYO.