When Rata Tata Confronted Gangster Targeting Tata Motors

An old video of Ratan Tata, former Chairman of Tata Sons, is making rounds on the internet. In the video, originally posted in 2015, Ratan Tata is talking about the time he encountered a gangster who was targeting Tata Motors. Shared by the Columbia Business School on their YouTube channel, the video features the legendary industrialist sharing details of an incident from the early 1990s when he was serving as the chairman of Tata Sons. He says that despite everyone not agreeing to his decision, he confronted a gangster trying to extort money from Tata Motors.

In the video, he reveals that about two weeks after he took charge as Tata Sons chairman, he encountered a major issue within the company involving a workers’ union. Ratan Tata explains that there was an outsider, a gangster, who believed their union held substantial wealth and wanted to seize control. He had around 200 followers who were disruptive, violent, and intimidating, while the remaining 4,000 plant workers were not involved.

Ratan Tata admitted that at that time, the company had underestimated the importance of the workers’ union, which made the workers curious about the outcome of the violence.

Despite most people in his company being in favour of appeasing the gangster, Ratan Tata says, he opted to confront him. He says that others were scared and thought that the gangster would eventually get out of their way if they listened to him this time. However, Ratan Tata recalls that the core problem was this individual’s desire to take control of the union, and they were not willing to let that happen. So, they confronted him.

To establish his dominance, the gangster even called for a strike, causing Tata Motors plant workers to halt operations due to concerns for their safety. Ratan Tata shares that he personally stayed at the plant for days to encourage the workers to return to work and restart production. The gangster even orchestrated an attack on 400 Tata Motors employees, and, as Ratan Tata explained, had influence over the police. However, Ratan Tata’s persistence ultimately led to the gangster being nabbed.

This incident marked a pivotal moment in labour relations at Tata Motors and emphasises on Ratan Tata’s dedication to his principles and the well-being of the workers. He further says that he would never have done it any other way.