When Sunil Gavaskar Predicted Young Sachin to Score 15000 Test Runs, Old Clip Goes Viral

When Sunil Gavaskar called it quits on international cricket, a young Sachin Tendulkar emerged as India’s batting sensation. From a teenage prodigy to a cricketing deity, Tendulkar ruled the pitch for over two decades, just like his predecessor Gavaskar who was known as the greatest Test batsman of his time. But did you know that Gavaskar had spotted Tendulkar’s talent way back in the 90s? In fact, during an interview with a young Sachin, Gavaskar set a lofty target for the future ICC Hall of Famer. And guess what? You can catch a glimpse of that interview in the video shared below!

Even though the interview with Gavaskar was conducted during the early stages of Tendulkar’s international career, the young prodigy had already shown glimpses of his batting brilliance, leaving a trail of runs with every stroke. During the interview, Gavaskar made a bold prediction that Tendulkar would score a minimum of 15,000 Test runs and smash 40 centuries by the end of his career.

Advertisement

On a lighter note, Gavaskar, who had a successful Test career of his own, playfully threatened to strangle Tendulkar if he couldn’t achieve the target set by the former. “And I for one know that if at the end of his career, he does not get a minimum of 15,000 runs and 40 Test centuries, I shall personally go and strangle him. Twenty years down the line, my hands will not have strength, so he might still survive but I will deputize somebody to do that for me," Gavaskar jokingly said in the interview, as shared by Twitter user Subu Sastry in 2020.

In response, a young Tendulkar with his characteristic shrieking voice replied, “I will be trying my best."

And…Tendulkar lived up to Gavaskar’s prediction, exceeding his target by scoring a whopping 15921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 53.78 and smashing 51 centuries. He even earned the nickname ‘Little Master’ like his predecessor for their similar batting prowess and stature.

Meanwhile, with Sachin’s 50th birthday approaching on April 24, the same Twitter user shared the video once again, reminiscing about the incredible journey of one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Advertisement

Great to see how one legend can recognise another in the making!

Read all the Latest News here