'When Virat Kohli Surprised Me': Mohammad Siraj Reveals RCB Star Gave Him Best Gift of Life

Mohammed Siraj, the unstoppable cricket tormentor from Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently unleashing havoc on hapless batters in the Indian Premier League. With a jaw-dropping tally of 15 wickets already under his belt this season, he’s delivering a performance that’s nothing short of pure magic on the pitch.

During an episode of Breakfast with Champions, Siraj shared a heartwarming story about the time he bought a new house and invited his RCB teammates over for a dinner party. In the midst of his excitement, Siraj couldn’t resist extending a personal invitation to his teammate and cricketing idol, Virat Kohli. He recounts, “I asked Virat Bhaiya that I’m hosting a dinner at my house. Will you come?" Caught up in his enthusiasm, he couldn’t contain himself and called Virat once again to confirm the plan. To his surprise, the RCB star revealed that he was nursing a stiff back and preferred to rest instead. Little did Siraj know that destiny had an extraordinary surprise waiting for him.

“As soon as I opened the door, Virat Bhai was right there. I ran and hugged him. That was like the biggest surprise of my life," Siraj exclaimed, his voice filled with awe and gratitude. “The best gift that I got". Soon, the news of King Kohli’s unexpected visit to Siraj’s humble abode spread like wildfire, igniting a frenzy of excitement throughout the bustling streets of Hyderabad. The echoes of astonishment could be heard reverberating across every corner, with excited whispers of “Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki" electrifying the air.

Continuing with his captivating narrative, Siraj revealed his deep admiration for Virat and provided a tantalising glimpse into his incredibly disciplined life. “Post matches, maximum by 11 pm, (he’s) is off to bed. Whether he scores a hundred or zero, his routine is fixed. Next day, you’ll see him in the gym. He’ll have his breakfast and lunch on time. The level of discipline and example he has set is just next level. Despite having achieved so many centuries at this level, he is still hungry and wants to get better," Siraj divulged with an infectious sense of awe.

Watch Mohammad Siraj Revealing About the Best Gift of His Life in ‘Breakfast with Champions’ Episode:

The special bond between Siraj and Kohli is undeniable, with Kohli serving as an inspiration to all, no matter the field or endeavor.