'Where's CISF?' Woman's Dance Inside Delhi Metro Sparks Debate

Shooting videos inside Delhi Metro seems to have a quick of going viral. Despite multiple warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the trend doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. The latest addition to the list of viral videos from inside metro coaches is a clip of a woman dancing to the infectious beats of Bappi Lahiri’s hit song Asalaam-e-Ishqum. While her performance stands out, those around her appear uncomfortable and attempt to ignore her.

As the video circulated on social media, people began questioning the woman’s decision to create a dance reel inside the metro. They accused her of flouting the rules, and potentially causing discomfort to fellow passengers. “Nice try, but please don’t try again," a user wrote while another commented “Guts hai bhai. (You’ve got guts)."

A third person asked, “Where are the CISF men?"

Social media users found amusement in the reaction of an elderly man standing behind the girl in the viral video. One user humorously commented, “The Uncle is traumatized."

This person wrote, “That uncle is shocked or amazed and can’t even imagine what’s happening next to him."

A user playfully remarked, “Peeche to dekho. (Look behind)."

Few even tagged the official Instagram account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Police in the comments section, urging them to take appropriate action.

A DMRC official informed Hindustan Times that the practice of organised shooting inside the Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited. Even for film shoots, individuals or production teams are required to obtain prior permission from the DMRC. In cases where permission is granted, a certain fee or charge is imposed as a token of apology for any inconvenience caused to the commuters during the shoot.

But dance is not the only thing happening on Delhi Metro. Previously, a video of a heated argument between two women inside the train had captured the internet’s attention.