Which Ball Is Bigger – Can You Pick The Right Answer In Just 5 Seconds?

Optical illusions can trick our brains into perceiving things differently than they really are, and one of the most common illusions is the “Size-Contrast Illusion." A similar puzzle is currently circulating on Instagram and has left viewers scratching their heads. In this illusion, two balls of the same size are placed next to each other, with one ball in the foreground and one in the background. Despite both balls being the same size, the ball in the background appears significantly larger than the ball in the foreground. Do you also see the image in the same way? Think again.

The ball positioned at the back is not bigger than the one in the front, as can be observed from the image provided. Take another look at the image and reevaluate your perception. Are you still convinced that the ball at the back is bigger than the one in the front? If so, continue scrolling to learn the rationale behind this.

Advertisement

This is a classic optical illusion known as the “Size-Contrast Illusion." It occurs when the same object appears to be a different size due to the context in which it is presented. In this case, the ball in the back appears larger because it is surrounded by smaller objects, while the ball in the front appears smaller because it is surrounded by larger objects.

However, in reality, both balls are the same size. Our brain interprets visual information based on context and past experiences, which can sometimes lead to misinterpretations or illusions.

Advertisement

The optical illusion has generated a lot of comments among users who have been trying to solve it. Some of the users have answered that ball A is the bigger one, while some have mentioned that they both are the same, giving an explanation about it.

Some users were confused and were unable to answer the question. One of the users wrote, “Depends. Both are apparently the same size as the moon and the sun." Another user added, “I guess that the ball behind is bigger. Am I right?" “This is tricky. Can someone explain the mystery behind this although A looks bigger?"

Were you able to figure out which ball was bigger?

Read all the Latest News here