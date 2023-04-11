Who Is 'Alpha', Then? US Nanny’s Confusion Over Hindi Word ‘Beta’ Is ROFL Material

A video of a US-based nanny babysitting an Indian kid has taken social media by storm. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows a nanny’s confused reaction after coming across the Hindi word ‘beta’ for the first time. In the video, she is seen narrating the whole experience of how she first found the family members calling the kid ‘beta’ (child) a bit rude. She explains that she heard everyone saying, ‘Hey beta could you get this, hey beta could you get that, I was trying not to be too nosy. But I was like, they keep calling her beta. That’s so rude, who’s the alpha?" The confusion continued for about a month before the woman finally fathered the courage to ask the reason behind it. She was told by them that the meaning of ‘Beta’ was ‘my child’ and that they all had a good laugh over the incident. The babysitter, who does not work with the family now, admitted that she missed them.

The video garnered over 1 million views. Social media users had mixed reactions to this viral clip. “You could have just googled it instead of being dramatic about it," a user wrote while another person quipped, “Is this a joke or do all English speaking people assume all foreigners secretly speak English among themselves and our languages are only pretend."

A section of users, however, tried to explain to the woman the meaning and satiate her curiosity. A person wrote, “I know it’s confusing having the same words, but their meaning is different."

Someone who took this sportingly, wrote, “Hahhahahah! That is hilarious now that I’m older I wait to hear my mom call me beta. It’s an endearing way of saying ‘my child’."

Recently, a video of a Korean blogger trying to order tea in Hindi went viral. The clip shows the blogger, on his visit to India, going to a tea stall to order kulhad chai. He revealed that he loves Indian ‘chai’ and often orders it when in India. The vlogger was also seen interacting with the shopkeeper in Hindi quite fluently.

It is heartwarming to see people from different countries trying to learn the culture and language of India. What is your take on the nanny’s confusion about the word ‘beta?’

