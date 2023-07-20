Who is Pinkydoll? Meet TikToker Who Makes Rs 5.8 Lakh Everyday for 'Ice Cream So Good' Videos

In the bustling digital landscape, there exists a well-known figure known as Pinkydoll, a 27-year-old from Montreal who has cracked the code to viral fame that eludes many TikTok creators, achieving cross-promotion on various social media platforms. Originally called Fedha Sinon, Pinkydoll’s journey to fame might seem peculiar at first glance, but it has captured the attention and fascination of millions.

Her rise to fame can be attributed to her eccentric live streams, where she cleverly mimics video game characters in a trend known as ‘NPC streaming’. The term ‘NPC’ refers to non-playable characters in video games that repeat programmed phrases and actions. In her performances, Pinkydoll gazes into the camera while delivering scripted lines, amusingly engaging with her viewers. Her expressions while uttering “Yes yes yes. Mmm, ice cream so good. Ooh, you got me feeling like a cowgirl. Gang gang. Mmm, ice cream so good. Yes yes yes" are not pre-recorded but real-time reactions to the digital gifts showered upon her by thousands of adoring fans.

In fact, the magic lies in the gifts – virtual cartoon items like roses, dinosaurs, ice cream cones, and more – each representing a cash payment for Pinkydoll. These seemingly insignificant digital tokens add up to an astounding amount, proving that a devoted audience can turn a unique talent into a lucrative online career. In a single day of NPC streaming, she boasts of netting over $7,000 (approximately Rs. 5.8 lakhs), leaving her fans and critics alike in awe.

Not just that, her fame has transcended TikTok and spilled over onto other social media platforms. Her streams have gone viral on Twitter, earning her millions of reposts and catapulting her into the spotlight. For instance, her viral clip exclaiming “ice cream so good" in response to receiving digital ice cream cones has captured the attention of millions.

Watch Pinkydoll’s Videos:

Thanks to her soaring popularity and the captivating allure of her content, PinkyDoll has amassed an impressive following of nearly 5,53,000 devoted fans on TikTok. Her exceptional flair and achievements have even merited her a special place in ‘Know Your Meme’ database.