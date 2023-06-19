Who is the Best Fictional Dad in Bollywood? Here's What Twitter Thinks

It’s fascinating to see how movies can tap into our dreams and desires, especially when we relate closely to the characters on screen. And when we come across fictional fathers like Farooq Shaikh’s character in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ or Anupam Kher’s character in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, many of us can’t help but imagine having an open and loving relationship with our own fathers. For those fortunate enough to already share such a bond with their fathers, these portrayals may resonate even more deeply.

Recently, Bollywood fans took to Twitter to participate in a viral trend where they shared their favourite fictional dads from movies.

Now, how on Earth could they not mention the unforgettable Irrfan Khan and his heart-melting role in ‘Angrezi Medium’? He played the ultimate superhero dad, going to extreme lengths to make sure his daughter got everything she wanted, even if it meant sacrificing his own life! And how can they leave behind the incredible Pankaj Tripathi in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’? This on-screen dad gave his daughter the strength to break through society’s limits and soar high above the clouds. Every girl out there must’ve felt like she found her own inspiring papa in him!

They can’t possibly miss the iconic Ajay Devgn in ‘Drishyam’ where his character’s plot to protect his daughter took him through a rollercoaster of challenges. And what about Arjun from ‘Jersey’ who melted hearts with his endearing equation with his son? Truly adorable!

And when Twitterati thought of switching gears and diving into some comic relief, they couldn’t go without mentioning Boman’s father Nari from ‘Dhamaal’ right? This hilarious character played by Asrani certainly had us rolling on the floor laughing!

When it comes to portraying memorable fictional dads, one character that immediately comes to mind is Champaklal from the timeless classic ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC).

But wait, there’s more!