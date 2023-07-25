Who is X? Twitter Users Can't Stop 'Buzzing' About This Handle After Elon Musk Renames Blue Bird App

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter’s mastermind and billionaire extraordinaire, Elon Musk, officially underwent a sweeping rebrand of the company, changing its famous bird logo to an “X" as part of the transformation. In fact, it was a radical departure from the platform’s traditional identity, setting tongues wagging about what Musk had in store for his newly acquired domain because ever since his acquisition, he’s been hinting at a whole new chapter for the platform.

Last year, Musk acquired Twitter for a substantial $44 billion, and on Sunday, he announced, “Bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." Thus, the domain X.com now redirects users to Twitter’s homepage, though Twitter.com is still active. Even the iconic blue bird logo has been replaced with a black box containing an “X."

But wait, there’s more! A captivating mystery has emerged within the Twitterverse. An unverified and locked account, sharing the same username and ID as the new ‘X’ account, has piqued the curiosity of users worldwide. With not even a profile picture to give a hint of the mastermind behind it, speculation runs rampant as users try to unravel the identity of this elusive figure.

“Someone is about to be a millionaire," quipped a user. “this guy is sitting on a gold mine …" commented another.

Not only is this anonymous account garnering attention, but it’s also a master of the art of unpredictability. Its bio keeps changing, with each update drawing even more attention from the social media sleuths. “Ah, yes," “!!!," “Oh," “Very interesting times." - the cryptic messages leave users in a perpetual state of intrigue after one of them even notes that the bio has been updated several times in the past day, including within the last 20 minutes.