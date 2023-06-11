Wholesome Tweet About Geet And Her Family in 'Jab We Met' Will Make You Want to Rewatch The Film

‘Jab We Met’, without a doubt, is one of the most celebrated movies of Bollywood. The ‘Sikhdi of Bhatinda’ captured all hearts as she made ‘One woman man,’ Aditya, fall for her. It wasn’t just Aditya Kashyap who found solace in Geet but every other Indian girl who could feel her energy that made her character so relatable yet so quintessential. Not just Aditya and Geet but her family also played an important part and were all very relatable. They might seem stringent and orthodox but at the end they were just all concerned for their beloved ‘Geet.’

Now, a Twitter user named Aimun tweeted a unique perspective on Geet’s personality. Taking to the micro blogging site, he mentioned how Geet’s family always loved her and despite the fact that she ran away from home. Also, her family always had their doors open for her. He added how the family was more concerned about Geet’s safety and they never thought about “log kya kahenge?"

“Her father literally says it’s not like Geet to stay away for nine months and not come home to them. That is the worry of a father who had raised his daughter by inculcating in her the faith that the doors of their home are always open to them," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “And he is right. Something *did* happen to Geet. She has stopped feeling safe in her ability to be loved. And so she has forgotten that her family loves her."