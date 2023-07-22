Wholesome Video of Karan Johar, Kajol Goes Viral And Now Everyone Wants to Be Friends With The Actress

Despite all the ups and downs, Kajol and Karan Johar’s friendship is well known to people. Both of them share an extremely close bond with each other and have worked together in multiple blockbusters including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. Their friendship also hit a rough patch a few years back but both of them somehow managed to overcome it. Now, an adorable video of the duo is doing rounds on social media and it shows them catching up at Manish Malhotra’s latest fashion show.

Sitting in the front row, both of them can be seen continuously talking to each other, like best friends catching up after weeks. It is Kajol’s expressions that caught fan’s attention and now everyone wants to be Bestfriends with her.

“i wanna be bestfriends with kajol ugh I just know i won’t hv a single dull day in my life wth her so anjali in irl," wrote a Twitter user as she uploaded the video. Here, have a look:

“She’s so unfiltered and such an anjali irl too I love it," wrote another Twitter user. “lol actual footage of me and my work bestie at work events," mentioned another person.