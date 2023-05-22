Wholesome Video Of Train Driver Allowing Elephants To Cross Tracks Wins Internet

It is always nice to see humans helping animals to co-exist peacefully. And it is even better when these efforts bring down the number of accidental deaths of animals. At least 135 elephants have been killed while crossing railway tracks between 2014 to 2022, suggests the ministry data analysed by News18. On Sunday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared awareness on the matter suggesting how an improved coordination between Indian Railways and the Forest Department can help avert these accidental deaths of animals. While doing so, the officer also shared a wholesome video of multiple elephants crossing the railway line. The video shows how a railway employee slowed down a train and waited patiently while letting the animals cross the tracks.

At one point in the background, a man can be heard narrating that he has lost count of the number of jumbos passing the railway tracks. “A strong coordination between Railways and Forest Department can prevent accidental deaths of elephants on their track, bisected by Railway lines. Here is a heartwarming video of such efforts," stated the IFS officer alongside the clip. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left animal lovers emotional. A few wished the employee to be rewarded for his heartwarming effort. A user commented, “Such efforts are much needed everywhere."

Another wrote, “If an underpass or an overpass is built, I guess accidents can be averted."

One more agreed, “We need elevated corridors or underground railway lines across elephant corridors."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user said, “When the intent is Good it will always work."

Advertisement

With over 19 thousand views, the video has been winning hearts on Twitter.

Earlier, speaking to News18, a Railway Ministry official stated that zonal railways investigate incidents where animals die while crossing tracks and then, they take preventive measures on the basis of findings.

“Among the steps taken were the provision of fencing at isolated locations and installation of innovative honey bee sound systems at locations that are prone to the crossing of elephants. We coordinate with the Ministry of Environment and Forest for preventive steps," a ministry official previously stated on condition of anonymity.

Last year, even Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shed light on the issue, sharing a similar video of an elephant crossing a railway track.

“Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through a danger-filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra-agencies towards sensitive wildlife-friendly design and execution," wrote Supriya Sahu.

Do you agree with the IAS officer?